Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Qualcomm (QCOM) closed at $134.12, marking a -2.41% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%.

The company is expected to report EPS of $1.66, up 93.02% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.62 billion, up 55.82% from the year-ago period.

QCOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.77 per share and revenue of $32.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +85.44% and +36.77%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for QCOM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.02% higher. QCOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, QCOM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.06, so we one might conclude that QCOM is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that QCOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.