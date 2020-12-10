Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Qualcomm (QCOM) closed at $155.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 5.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.5%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from QCOM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2, up 102.02% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.29 billion, up 63.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.08 per share and revenue of $30.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.97% and +28.88%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for QCOM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. QCOM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, QCOM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.55.

It is also worth noting that QCOM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

