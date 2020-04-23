Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Qualcomm (QCOM) closed at $73.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 18.39% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 21.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 21.82% in that time.

QCOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2020. On that day, QCOM is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.09 billion, up 2.24% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $20.85 billion, which would represent changes of +6.21% and -14.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QCOM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.39% lower within the past month. QCOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, QCOM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.84. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.84.

It is also worth noting that QCOM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QCOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.