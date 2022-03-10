Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Qualcomm (QCOM) closed the most recent trading day at $154.71, moving -1.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 14.59% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Qualcomm as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Qualcomm to post earnings of $2.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.59 billion, up 33.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.76 per share and revenue of $42.39 billion, which would represent changes of +37.7% and +26.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Qualcomm. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Qualcomm is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Qualcomm currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.91, so we one might conclude that Qualcomm is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, QCOM's PEG ratio is currently 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. QCOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

