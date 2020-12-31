Qualcomm (QCOM) Boosts Smart Mobility Experience With GWM Tie-Up

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM recently announced that it has collaborated with Great Wall Motor Company Limited (“GWM”) to equip the latter with its much-acclaimed Snapdragon Ride Platform. As part of the partnership, the China-based automobile manufacturer will capitalize on Qualcomm’s innovative automatic driving technology to create a high computing power-backed intelligent driving system — GWM “Coffee Intelligence” system.



The Snapdragon Ride Platform is equipped with high-end computer vision engines and Graphics Processing Unit that support multiple segments of autonomous driving. Markedly, GWM is touted as one of the first Chinese automakers to leverage the Snapdragon Ride Platform.



The partnership will not only enhance GWM’s next-gen premium vehicles with best-in-class driving experiences but also highlight the importance of Qualcomm’s expertise in connectivity and computing to meet the rising demand of autonomous vehicles amid smart mobility scenarios.



Formed in 1984, GWM is a renowned manufacturer of sport utility vehicles and pick-up trucks. As one of the first China-based auto company to expand its business overseas, GWM has its operations in more than 60 countries with research and development facilities in India, Germany, Japan and South Korea, to name a few.



With advanced technological innovations, GWM manufactures world-class models under its four brands — WEY, GWM Pickup, HAVAL and ORA. Notably, GWM and Qualcomm have been sharing an active working relationship for quite some time now. The latest development will enable GWM to transform its stature from just an automaker to a global mobility technology company while reinforcing the long-standing partnership between the two companies.



Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Ride Platform is an industry-leading, fully customizable automated driving platform that provides reliable auto-ready performance with higher automotive safety. The platform comes as a boon to automakers, especially at a time when most of the companies are striving to bolster the commercialization of autonomous driving globally. It focuses on addressing the challenges related to Advanced Driver Assistance System use cases on the back of artificial intelligence technologies and power-efficient hardware.



Per the collaboration, GWM will deploy the Snapdragon Ride Platform-driven "Coffee Intelligence" system in its premium vehicles in 2022. The trailblazing system of GWM facilitates users with L2+ and L3 intelligent driving capabilities, and supports multiple high-resolution cameras with excellent computing power. Further, the intelligent driving system can be enhanced to provide L4 and L5 features, which would pave the way for an autonomous driving experience with sufficient hardware capabilities.



Backed by such indigenous products and technology collaborations, the San Diego, CA-based wireless technology company is focused on three areas — computing, connectivity and electrification. Qualcomm is reportedly the only chipset vendor with 5G system level solutions covering both sub-6 gigahertz and millimeter wave bands.



Further, it is helping customers experience seamless transition to superfast 5G networks with low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity. As one of the prime manufacturers of cutting-edge wireless chipsets, the company is focused on retaining its leadership in 5G with several technological accomplishments.



Qualcomm has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.6%. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 69.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 38.6% in the past year.





Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL and Ubiquiti Inc. UI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 11.8%, on average.



Comtech delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 2%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.