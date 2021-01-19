Qualcomm (QCOM) Boosts Samsung Latest Model With Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM recently announced the incorporation of its avant-garde Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform in Samsung’s latest smartphone entrant — Galaxy S21 series. The Galaxy S21 suite encompasses S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra devices.



Per the collaboration, these devices will capitalize on Snapdragon 888’s architectural developments to deliver a breakthrough user experience with best-in-class camera technologies and elite gaming rigs on the back of seamless 5G connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI). The Snapdragon 888 incorporated devices will be available in select regions.



Lately, the rising need for advanced 5G innovations from Qualcomm to address the evolving connectivity requirements of today’s customers deserves a special mention. The recent move is expected to not only reinforce the long-standing working relationship of both the companies but also retain Qualcomm’s leadership in the 5G chipset market and mobile connectivity. This augurs well for its long-term growth.



Considered as the world’s most advanced connectivity platform, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 helps users experience seamless transition to superfast 5G networks with an enhanced performance, driven by multi-gigabit speeds up to 7.5 Gbps. It is equipped with the third generation 5G modem-to-antenna solution — Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System — which makes this an industry-first global 5G powerhouse with an expanded network coverage on the back of Dynamic Spectrum Sharing technology.



Built on new-age architecture based on Arm Cortex-X1 technology, its 5nm 5G baseband supports long battery life. Also, the Qualcomm Kryo 680 CPU will aid the Samsung Galaxy S21 series with minimum power consumption, thereby enabling 25% higher performance. It is worth mentioning that the platform plays a major role when it comes to delivering premium AI-driven experiences, thanks to its 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine.



The state-of-the-art solution is supported by Qualcomm Hexagon 780 Processor with a fused AI-accelerator architecture that offers a total of 26 TOPS performance. This makes it all the more worthwhile among elite gamers. Further, Snapdragon 888 provides security support with its 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2, an 8x8 sensor, which is the largest in-display fingerprint sensor available in a smartphone.



It also benefits the Galaxy S21 series with 4K HDR video capture and ultra-fast high-resolution action shots on the back of Qualcomm Spectra 580, which is powered by the triple Image Signal Processor architecture. That said, Qualcomm expects to witness healthy growth momentum backed by new product launches and growth in adjacent businesses in the long run.



Riding on such indigenous products and technology collaborations, the San Diego, CA-based wireless technology company is focused on three areas — computing, connectivity and electrification. It is reportedly the only chipset vendor with 5G system level solutions covering both sub-6 gigahertz and millimeter wave bands. With more than 700 5G design announced or in the development phase, the company remains well poised to gain from solid 5G traction, and meet long-term revenue targets.



Qualcomm has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.6%. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have soared 63.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 35.2% in the past year.





Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL, NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR and Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM. While Comtech and NETGEAR sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Sonim carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Comtech delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 2%, on average.



NETGEAR delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 60%, on average.



Sonim delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL): Free Stock Analysis Report



NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.