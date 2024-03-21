Qualcomm (QCOM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Qualcomm (QCOM) closed at $170.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.9% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 10.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.11%.

The upcoming earnings release of Qualcomm will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.31, up 7.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.29 billion, up 0.19% from the prior-year quarter.

QCOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.57 per share and revenue of $37.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.52% and +4.83%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Qualcomm should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.08% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Qualcomm is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Qualcomm has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.52 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.76.

Investors should also note that QCOM has a PEG ratio of 1.84 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Wireless Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.42.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

