Qualcomm (QCOM) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Qualcomm (QCOM) have risen 57% over the past six months, besting not only the 12% rise of the S&P 500 index, but also the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) which has also risen 12%. The reason for Qualcomm’s outperformance is the company’s exposure to 5G. But can the company meet such lofty expectations?

The semiconductor giant is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. Investors and analysts who are curious about the industry’s shift towards 5G smartphone sales will be paying close attention, particularly given the impact the pandemic is likely to have on global smartphone sales. With the exception of Apple (AAPL), it’s hard to imagine another company Qualcomm having more exposure to 5G which is expected to deliver some 600% in revenue growth this year.

Qualcomm’s breadth of IP, licensing revenue and the fact that its chips are well ahead of competitors when it comes to speed and other features, makes it well-positioned for growth. Qualcomm management has forecasted the company’s 5G ramp to yield almost two times incremental revenues compared to previous chip models. Estimates suggest that 5G can account for some 15% of Qualcomm’s revenue this year, while a sustained recovery could lead to a 17% revenue growth in 2021. Notably, this is despite the pandemic impacting the global smartphone markets.

On the conference call investors will want to know from management whether they believe any momentum can carry into 2021 and beyond. It’s hard to not be excited about the prospects of Qualcomm shares heading into the earnings announcement. For the stock to keep rising, however, on Wednesday Qualcomm not only must deliver a top- and bottom-line beat, it must provide strong guidance for the holiday quarter.

For the quarter that ended September, Wall Street expects the San Diego-based company to earn $1.17 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 78 cents per share on revenue of $4.8 billion. For the full year, ending July 2021 earnings of $3.93 per share would rise 11% from $3.54 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $21.1 billion would rise 8.8% year over year.

Qualcomm has established a solid track record of topping analysts revenue and profit estimates, having done in the previous four quarters. The bulk revenue is generated from its CDMA Technologies business, which makes chips for phones and other devices. In the third quarter, Qualcomm reported adjusted EPS of 86 cents, beating estimates by 15 cents, while revenue of $4.9 billion beat expectations of $4.85 billion, immediately sending the stock up some 9%.

The beat was driven largely by better-than-expected results in the QCT business where revenue rose 7% year over year to $3.8 billion. Revenue in the licensing (QTL) segment, which makes money from patents and other licensing arrangements, which raked in $1.04 billion in revenue. Qualcomm in July signed a new long-term global patent license agreement with Huawei as part of their settlement agreement.

On Wednesday investors will know how much more incremental revenue this settlement will bring for the quarter and new fiscal year. As such, Qualcomm’s guidance must also affirm its standing in the 5G race in a manner that suggests it can meet those expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.