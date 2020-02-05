Qualcomm (QCOM) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Qualcomm (QCOM) is set to report 1st quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. Investors and analysts who are curious about the prospects of 5G smartphone sales in 2020 will be paying close attention.

Unlike previous quarters, expectations are high this quarter, particularly from the fact that Qualcomm’s reported results will include recent 5G-capable smartphone launches, or those designed to work in upgraded 5G cellular networks. JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, who has an Overweight rating and a $108 price target on Qualcomm expects strong guidance on Wednesday, saying, “we are increasingly positive relative to Qualcomm shares heading into the earnings announcement where we expect a strong guide for the March quarter.”

Given its breadth of intellectual property, licensing revenue and the fact that Qualcomm’s chips are well ahead of competitors when it comes to speed and other features, it’s hard to imagine another company having more exposure to 5G. This has been the main investment thesis for Qualcomm dating back some 24 months, even as the company has navigate various headwind such as the ban on Huawei as well as having to deal with regulatory issues and royalty disputes.

Shares of the San Diego-based semiconductor giant have gained 72% over the past year, including 20% in six months, besting the S&P 500 index in both spans. For the stock to keep rising, on Wednesday Qualcomm must give investors what they have been waiting so long for, especially given the strong results and guidance just released from peers Qorvo (QRVO) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS).

For the quarter that ended December, Wall Street expects Qualcomm to earn 85 cents per share on revenue of $4.83 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.20 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion. For the full year, ending September, earnings of $4.19 per share would rise 18% from $3.54 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $21.96 billion would rise 13% year over year.

Qualcomm has established a solid track record of topping analyst earnings estimates. The bulk Qualcomm's revenue is generated from its CDMA Technologies business, which makes chips for phones and other devices. In Q4 Qualcomm reported adjusted EPS of 78 cents, beating estimates of 71 cents, while revenue of $4.8 billion beat expectations of $4.7 billion, immediately sending the stock up 6%.

The beat was driven largely by better-than-expected results in its licensing (QTL) segment, which makes money from patents and other licensing arrangements, which raked in $1.15 billion in revenue. But, as noted, the company’s 5G capabilities is what investors are excited about. The company at the time estimated between 175 million to 225 million 5G smartphones could ship in 2020. And given the fact that these devices will include 5G modems, this could be a windfall for Qualcomm which owns numerous patents that OEMs must license for the devices.

What’s more, with estimates suggesting the 5G market can grow from $2 billion in 2020 to north of $23 billion by 2026, there remains a massive opportunity for Qualcomm. On Wednesday Qualcomm must affirm its standing in the 5G race and guide for Q2 in a manner that suggest the growth and its 5G dominance will come sooner rather than later.

