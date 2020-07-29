Markets
QCOM

Qualcomm Q3 Results Beat Street View; Outlook Strong; Shares Up 12%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) jumped 12% in extended trading session Wednesday after the chip maker reported a third-quarter earnings and revenues that trumped Wall Street estimates. The company also issued a financial outlook for the fourth quarter largely above the current expectations.

San Diego, California-based Qualcomm's third-quarter profit dropped to $845 million or $0.74 per share from $2.15 billion or $1.75 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $982 million or $0.86 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Qualcomm's third-quarter revenues plunged 49.3% to $4.89 billion from $9.64 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion for the quarter.

Looking forward, the company expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.05 to $1.25 per share and revenues of $7.3 billion to $8.1 billion

QCOM closed Wednesday's trading at $93.03, up $1.58 or 1.73%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $11.77 or 12.65% in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QCOM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular