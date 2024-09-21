News & Insights

Qualcomm Pursues Possible Takeover Of Intel : Report

September 21, 2024 — 01:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) has recently approached Intel Corp. (INTC) regarding a possible takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

If this deal were to proceed, it could become one of the largest technology mergers in history, as Intel's market capitalization exceeds $93 billion. However, sources caution that the deal is far from guaranteed, the Journal reported.

Even if Intel shows interest, a transaction of this scale would likely draw antitrust scrutiny. On the other hand, it could be seen as a chance to bolster the U.S.'s competitive position in the semiconductor industry. To facilitate the merger, Qualcomm may consider divesting certain assets or segments of Intel to other buyers, the report said.

