Qualcomm provides new five-year financial targets for its QCT business

Qualcomm (QCOM) outlined its significant opportunities for growth and diversification at its 2024 Investor Day. The company’s unique position at the edge is driving access to an expanded TAM of approximately $900B by 2030, with more than 50B cumulative connected edge device shipments expected from 2024 through 2030. Qualcomm provided new five-year financial targets for its QCT business, including: Automotive and IoT to drive combined revenues of $22B by FY29. Automotive revenues to grow to $8B by FY29. IoT to grow to $14B in revenues by FY29. PC to grow to $4B in revenues by FY29. Industrial to grow to $4B in revenues by FY29. XR to grow to more than $2B in revenues by FY29. Rest of IoT to grow to $4B in revenues by FY29.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on QCOM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.