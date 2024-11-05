Qualcomm price target lowered to $195 from $210 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Qualcomm (QCOM) to $195 from $210 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview. Qualcomm is challenged by the lack of recovery in the smartphone market, the analyst tells investors in a research note. HOwever, the firm says despite the softer end market outlook for the specific end-markets Qualcomm is involved in, it believes “conservative” near-term forecasts are less impacted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on QCOM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.