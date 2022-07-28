QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.75

QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.75 on 22nd of September. This makes the dividend yield 2.0%, which is above the industry average.

QUALCOMM's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, QUALCOMM was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 18.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 26%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:QCOM Historic Dividend July 28th 2022

QUALCOMM Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.86 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $3.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. QUALCOMM has impressed us by growing EPS at 27% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like QUALCOMM's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that QUALCOMM is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for QUALCOMM (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. Is QUALCOMM not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

