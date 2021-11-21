QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.68

QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) dividend will be increasing to US$0.68 on 16th of December. This makes the dividend yield 1.5%, which is above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that QUALCOMM's stock price has increased by 30% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

QUALCOMM's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, QUALCOMM's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 16.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 31%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

QUALCOMM Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:QCOM Historic Dividend November 21st 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$0.76 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$2.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. QUALCOMM has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for QUALCOMM's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like QUALCOMM's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for QUALCOMM that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

