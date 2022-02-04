QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is QUALCOMM's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that QUALCOMM had US$15.8b in debt in December 2021; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has US$11.3b in cash leading to net debt of about US$4.44b.

NasdaqGS:QCOM Debt to Equity History February 4th 2022

How Strong Is QUALCOMM's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that QUALCOMM had liabilities of US$12.3b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$19.2b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$11.3b as well as receivables valued at US$4.03b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$16.1b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given QUALCOMM has a humongous market capitalization of US$200.6b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

QUALCOMM has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.35. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 25.5 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On top of that, QUALCOMM grew its EBIT by 44% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if QUALCOMM can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, QUALCOMM recorded free cash flow worth 76% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

QUALCOMM's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! It looks QUALCOMM has no trouble standing on its own two feet, and it has no reason to fear its lenders. For investing nerds like us its balance sheet is almost charming. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for QUALCOMM you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

