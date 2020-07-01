Qualcomm Launches Improved Wear Platform for Smartwatches

Yesterday, Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM announced the launch of its Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms — Wear 4100+ and Wear 4100. Designed for next-generation connected smartwatches, the product is based on ultra-low power hybrid architecture to deliver super-fast performance and connectivity.



This new System-on-Chip (SoC) has been built to deliver 85% higher performance compared with the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform for faster app launches, more responsive user experience as well as richer photo and video experiences. The Snapdragon Wear 4100+ architecture is designed to deliver improvement in performance, connectivity, smartness and power compared with the previous platforms.



The Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform is currently available in two variants. The Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform includes the main SoC and always on (AON) co-processor along with the companion chips. The Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform comprises the SoC together with chips. The Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform includes a super-fast SoC, a smarter AON co-processor and major improvement in platform power.



The highly integrated 4G LTE modem utilizes 12nm process technology and a digital signal processor. The AON co-processor supports up to 64K colors and broadens offload experience. The wearables industry has witnessed strong growth in the last few years and the trend is expected to continue.



The Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms support the Android Open Source platform and the Wear OS by Google OS platform. Mobvoi, an industry-leading AI company, has announced its next-generation Tic Watch Pro smartwatches based on the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform. imoo, a leading brand for kid smartwatches, announced its Z6 Ultra smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100. The product is likely to start shipping within the next 30 days.



Qualcomm is focused on retaining its position in the chipset market and mobile connectivity with technological feats and innovative product launches. The company is helping customers experience a seamless transition to super-fast 5G networks, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with best-in-class security.



Shares of Qualcomm have rallied 34.1% compared with 27.3% growth of the industry in the past three months. The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.6% compared with 14.8% of the industry.









Qualcomm currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR, Ooma, Inc. OOMA and Acacia Communications, Inc. ACIA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Turtle Beach has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 46.4%, on average.



Ooma has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 228.2%, on average.



Acacia has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 17.7%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters.



