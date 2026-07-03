Qualcomm Lags Industry in the Past Year: An Opportunity to Buy?

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM has jumped 8.7% over the past year, underperforming the industry’s growth of 83%. It has lagged peers like Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE and Broadcom Inc. AVGO. While Broadcom is up 31%, Hewlett Packard surged 93.2% over this period.

One-Year QCOM Stock Price Performance



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The Malaise of Demand Softness

Much of Qualcomm’s malaise is due to the challenging operating environment, with persistent weakness in the smartphone market and mounting margin pressures. While the company has made significant strides in diversifying beyond handsets through automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives, its core smartphone business remains a key earnings driver, leaving it vulnerable to sluggish consumer demand and industry-wide headwinds.



Qualcomm expects constrained handset revenues due to reduced chip orders and near-term uncertainty in memory supply and pricing for handset original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Moreover, OEMs based in China are largely pulling back on new device orders and realigning their channel inventory owing to uncertain business conditions. Consequently, Qualcomm expects an adverse impact on device shipments as sell-in and sell-through growth rates realign and channel inventory levels are drawn down.



The bitter U.S.-China trade relations have added to the woes. The chip-making firm has a significant presence in more than 12 cities in China, aiming to drive advancements in semiconductors and mobile telecommunications for the larger benefit. The company has been a key supplier of chips and other related components to local smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi, Huawei and its spin-off brand Honor. However, it appears that Qualcomm is increasingly finding it difficult to maintain its operations in China.



The U.S. Commerce Department has long imposed various trade restrictions on China, including bans on the sale of high-tech equipment, chips, components and related technologies used to develop high-end smartphones and AI-enabled chips. As Washington tightens trade restrictions, Beijing has intensified its push for self-sufficiency in critical industries. This shift poses a dual challenge for QCOM, as it faces potential market restrictions and increased competition from domestic chipmakers.

Waning Margins Pile Up Pressure

Qualcomm's margins have declined over the years due to high operating expenses and R&D (research & development) costs. The shift in the share among OEMs at the premium tier has reduced the near-term opportunity to sell integrated chipsets from the Snapdragon platform.



In addition, Qualcomm faces stiff competitive pressures from Hewlett Packard and Broadcom. Aggressive competition from low-cost chip manufacturers and established players in the mobile phone chipset market is also likely to hurt Qualcomm's profits. Although the global smartphone market is expected to maintain its momentum over the next three to four years, a major portion of this growth is likely to come from the low-cost emerging markets, which may weigh on Qualcomm's margins.



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Estimate Revisions

Earnings estimates for Qualcomm for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 have declined 8.9% and 7.3%, respectively, to $10.77 and $10.96 per share over the past year. The negative estimate revision reflects bearish sentiment about the stock’s growth prospects.





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The Key Tailwinds

Despite the gloom, Qualcomm envisions solid growth opportunities within the mobile space, driven by the strength of its Snapdragon portfolio. Leveraging multi-core CPUs, cutting-edge features, amazing graphics and worldwide network connectivity, Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platforms deliver fast performance with superb power efficiency, brilliant camera capabilities and state-of-the-art security solutions. The company is also foraying deeper into the realm of AI capabilities within the laptop and desktop business with the launch of the Snapdragon X chip for mid-range AI desktops and laptops.



The company is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor company for the intelligent edge. Qualcomm is witnessing healthy traction in EDGE networking, which helps transform connectivity in cars, business enterprises, homes, smart factories, next-generation PCs, wearables and tablets. The company is gaining traction in the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems market with the buyout of Autotalks. With seamless access to Autotalks’ comprehensive V2X expertise, Qualcomm has been able to offer an extensive suite of automotive-qualified global V2X solutions for installation in vehicles, as well as 2-wheelers and roadside infrastructure.

End Note

With robust automotive and Snapdragon traction, Qualcomm appears to be relatively better placed in terms of its portfolio strength. A strong emphasis on quality, diligent execution of operational plans and continuous portfolio enhancements are driving more value for customers.



However, stiff competition and softness in key end markets are likely to put pressure on the bottom-line growth. High R&D costs erode its profitability to a large extent. With downward earnings estimate revisions, the stock is witnessing negative investor sentiment. Qualcomm is facing a tough operating environment in China amid escalating tariffs, raising questions about its long-term viability plans in the communist country.



With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Qualcomm appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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