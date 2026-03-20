Qualcomm Just Got a Street-Low Price Target—What’s Spooking Analysts?

After a strong finish to 2025, Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) has found itself firmly on the back foot so far in 2026. Since early January, the stock has been sold aggressively, with shares now hovering around $130 and close to levels last seen during last year’s broader tech pullback.

The latest catalyst for that weakness has been a downgrade that included a street-low price target. While a single analyst call rarely decides a stock's trajectory on its own, this one will have struck a nerve because it reflects rising concerns that investors have been grappling with for months, and it comes after the stock has already slid over 20% in 2025.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s behind the uber-bearish update, and see if there’s room for redemption in the coming months.

What’s Spooking Investors

To set the scene, the team at Seaport Research Partners was behind the recent downgrade, moving Qualcomm to a Sell rating on Monday and setting a $100 price target. In a note to clients, Seaport's major concern was Qualcomm’s core smartphone business.

Despite efforts to diversify, the company remains heavily tied to global handset demand, and that market is showing signs of fatigue after years of strong growth.

A combination of rising device costs, longer upgrade cycles, and a more cautious consumer backdrop has led to softer expectations for smartphone volumes, which impacts Qualcomm’s bottom line.

Adding to that pressure are supply constraints in key components such as memory, which are pushing up costs across the ecosystem and making it harder for manufacturers to stimulate demand.

For Qualcomm, this creates a difficult dynamic, and that’s before the broader structural pressures are considered.

Competition, for example, is intensifying across multiple segments, with many device makers investing more heavily in their own silicon capabilities.

At the same time, Qualcomm is pushing into more capital-intensive areas such as automotive and artificial intelligence, which, while promising in the long term, will likely weigh on margins in the near term.

Why the Market Might Be Too Negative

Despite those concerns, there is a compelling argument that this is too bearish a take and that the market’s reaction is overdone. The first and most obvious factor is valuation. With the stock down towards $130, Qualcomm’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 26 compares very favorably with Advanced Micro Devices Inc's (NASDAQ: AMD) P/E ratio of 76. That difference suggests a significant amount of pessimism is already being priced in.

At the same time, the company’s operational performance has remained solid, at least on a headline level. Qualcomm has continued to deliver quarterly earnings and revenue results that exceed analyst expectations, suggesting that the underlying business is more resilient than the share price might imply.

Then there’s management’s recent actions, which reinforce that view. This week, Qualcomm announced a new $20 billion share buyback alongside a 3.4% dividend increase, suggesting management believes the stock is heavily undervalued right now and can continue to grow.

Importantly, the risks that investors are focused on are not new. Concerns around rising competition and tightening margins have been part of the Qualcomm narrative for several quarters now. The difference is that the stock has repriced significantly in the meantime, so much of that uncertainty is likely baked into the share price.

The Opportunity Going Forward

All that being said, this latest downgrade and street-low price target are hardly being welcomed by the market, and indeed, the update may well have highlighted a set of risks that investors were quietly trying to ignore. Slowing smartphone demand and rising competition are valid concerns that help explain the stock's ongoing decline.

However, with shares down roughly 30% since January and trading at a compressed valuation, there is a growing argument that those risks may now be close to being fully priced in. Whether Seagate’s $100 price target is truly realistic is an open question. A fall to that level would require a further 30% drop from current prices, sending the stock well below the low it set during the depths of last year’s sell-off. While that is, of course, a possibility, it’s hard to see things getting quite so bad while the broader market remains broadly risk-on.

As long as Qualcomm can continue executing and show that its core business remains resilient while its newer growth areas gain traction, it should be able to bridge the gap from being seen as a growth story of the past to one of the future.

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