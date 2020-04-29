Markets
QCOM

Qualcomm Issues Q3 Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) said, for the third quarter, the company projects non-GAAP earnings per share in a range of $0.60 - $0.80, and revenues of $4.4 billion - $5.2 billion. The company's guidance is based on a planning assumption that there will be an approximate 30% reduction in handset shipments relative to prior expectations, resulting in an estimated impact of greater than $0.30 to earnings per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the second quarter, non GAAP earnings per share was $0.88 compared to $0.77, a year ago. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.78, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company said its results were negatively impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a reduction in demand of 3G/4G/5G handsets of approximately 21% compared to prior expectation and on a year-over-year basis.

Second quarter revenues were $5.21 billion, an increase of 7%. Analysts expected revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QCOM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular