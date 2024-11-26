Qualcomm interest in Intel acquisition has cooled, Bloomberg reports

Qualcomm’s (QCOM) interest in pursuing an acquisition of Intel (INTC) has cooled, Michelle Davis, Ryan Gould and Ian King of Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter. The complexities associated with acquiring all of Intel has made a deal less attractive to Qualcomm, sources told Bloomberg. It is possible Qualcomm looks at pieces of Intel instead or rekindles its interest later, they added. Shares of Intel are down 3% to $24.22 in morning trading while Qualcomm is up 1% to $160.30.

