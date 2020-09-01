QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 02, 2020

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased QCOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.84% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $119.1, the dividend yield is 2.18%.
The previous trading day's last sale of QCOM was $119.1, representing a -1.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $121.06 and a 105.34% increase over the 52 week low of $58.
QCOM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Ericsson (ERIC) and Nokia Corporation (NOK). QCOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.37. Zacks Investment Research reports QCOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.63%, compared to an industry average of .1%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QCOM Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to QCOM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have QCOM as a top-10 holding:
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
- Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)
- Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
- First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL).
The top-performing ETF of this group is SMH with an increase of 38.23% over the last 100 days. SOXX has the highest percent weighting of QCOM at 9.51%.
