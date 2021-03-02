QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 03, 2021

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased QCOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that QCOM has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of QCOM was $139.49, representing a -16.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $167.94 and a 140.5% increase over the 52 week low of $58.
QCOM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Ericsson (ERIC) and Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI). QCOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.85. Zacks Investment Research reports QCOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 89.26%, compared to an industry average of 20.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QCOM Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to QCOM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have QCOM as a top-10 holding:
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
- Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)
- Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)
- Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)
- First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV).
The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 55.75% over the last 100 days. SOXX has the highest percent weighting of QCOM at 6.43%.
