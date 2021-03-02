QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 03, 2021

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased QCOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that QCOM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of QCOM was $139.49, representing a -16.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $167.94 and a 140.5% increase over the 52 week low of $58.

QCOM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Ericsson (ERIC) and Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI). QCOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.85. Zacks Investment Research reports QCOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 89.26%, compared to an industry average of 20.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QCOM Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to QCOM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have QCOM as a top-10 holding:

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 55.75% over the last 100 days. SOXX has the highest percent weighting of QCOM at 6.43%.

