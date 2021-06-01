QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 02, 2021

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased QCOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.62% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $134.54, the dividend yield is 2.02%.
The previous trading day's last sale of QCOM was $134.54, representing a -19.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $167.94 and a 72.71% increase over the 52 week low of $77.90.
QCOM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) and Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA). QCOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.97. Zacks Investment Research reports QCOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 98.8%, compared to an industry average of 23.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QCOM Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to QCOM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have QCOM as a top-10 holding:
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
- Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL)
- Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
- Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI).
The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 15.76% over the last 100 days. SOXX has the highest percent weighting of QCOM at 7.71%.
