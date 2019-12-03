QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2019

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased QCOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that QCOM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $82.45, the dividend yield is 3.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QCOM was $82.45, representing a -12.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.11 and a 67.92% increase over the 52 week low of $49.10.

QCOM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Ericsson (ERIC) and Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI). QCOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.59. Zacks Investment Research reports QCOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 22.54%, compared to an industry average of 10%.

Interested in gaining exposure to QCOM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have QCOM as a top-10 holding:

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV)

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMH with an increase of 16.93% over the last 100 days. SOXX has the highest percent weighting of QCOM at 7.56%.

