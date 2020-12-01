QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2020

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased QCOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that QCOM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $147.17, the dividend yield is 1.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QCOM was $147.17, representing a -4.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $153.33 and a 153.74% increase over the 52 week low of $58.

QCOM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Ericsson (ERIC) and Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI). QCOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.53. Zacks Investment Research reports QCOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 86.06%, compared to an industry average of -6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QCOM Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to QCOM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have QCOM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDRV with an increase of 38.7% over the last 100 days. FTXL has the highest percent weighting of QCOM at 9.43%.

