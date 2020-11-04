Qualcomm Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.96 billion, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $0.51 billion, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Qualcomm Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.67 billion or $1.45 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 73.6% to $8.35 billion from $4.81 billion last year.

Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.67 Bln. vs. $0.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q4): $8.35 Bln vs. $4.81 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.95 - $2.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.8 - $8.6 Bln

