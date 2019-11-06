Qualcomm Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM):

-Earnings: $0.5 billion in Q4 vs. -$0.5 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.42 in Q4 vs. -$0.36 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Qualcomm Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.9 billion or $0.78 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.71 per share -Revenue: $4.8 billion in Q4 vs. $5.8 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.8 - $5.2 Bln

