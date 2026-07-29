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Qualcomm Inc. Reveals Decline In Q3 Profit

July 29, 2026 — 04:08 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) reported earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.002 billion, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $2.666 billion, or $2.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Qualcomm Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.356 billion or $2.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.0% to $9.947 billion from $10.365 billion last year.

Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.002 Bln. vs. $2.666 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.87 vs. $2.43 last year. -Revenue: $9.947 Bln vs. $10.365 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.05 To $ 2.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 9.7 B To $ 10.5 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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