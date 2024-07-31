News & Insights

Markets
QCOM

Qualcomm Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

July 31, 2024 — 04:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.13 billion, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $1.803 billion, or $1.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Qualcomm Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.65 billion or $2.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $9.393 billion from $8.451 billion last year.

Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.13 Bln. vs. $1.803 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.88 vs. $1.60 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $9.393 Bln vs. $8.451 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.38-$2.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: $9.5-$10.3 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QCOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.