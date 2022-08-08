US Markets
Qualcomm, GlobalFoundries sign pact to double chip manufacturing

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

STOCKHOLM, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Qualcomm QCOM.O and GlobalFoundries GFS.O signed an agreement on Monday to more than double their existing long-term manufacturing agreement for chips used in 5G transceivers, Wi-Fi, automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.

The chips will be produced in GlobalFoundries' chip factories in the United States, Germany, Singapore and its recently announced facility in France.

Qualcomm was one of GlobalFoundries' first customers to sign a long-term agreement in 2021 to cover multiple geographies and technologies.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper in Washington D.C. and Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm)

