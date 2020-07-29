Qualcomm forecasts sales above estimates, resolves licensing dispute with Huawei

Adds share movement, details from release

July 29 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O on Wednesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue largely above Wall Street expectations, powered by strong sales of its chips used in more lucrative 5G devices despite a weak overall smartphone market.

Shares of the company were up 9% in extended trading.

The company also said it resolved a licensing dispute with Huawei Technologies and that while Huawei is still barred from buying Qualcomm's chips, it has now resumed paying licensing fees for wireless technology.

After resolving a bruising legal battle with iPhone maker Apple Inc AAPL.O last year, Qualcomm entered 2020 predicting revenue growth from 5G devices, which fetch higher chip revenue per phone for the company.

While the company has long supplied processors and modems to help phones connect to wireless data networks, it has pushed into also selling radiofrequency chips to help phone makers handle the more complex signals involved in 5G networks.

Qualcomm, the world's biggest supplier of mobile phone chips, said it expects current-quarter adjusted revenue of between $5.5 billion and $6.3 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $5.78 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934; munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.