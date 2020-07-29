Qualcomm forecasts current-quarter revenue largely above estimates

July 29 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue largely above Wall Street expectations, powered by strong sales of more lucrative 5G devices despite a weak overall smartphone market.

Qualcomm, the world's biggest supplier of mobile phone chips, said it expects current-quarter adjusted revenue of between $5.5 billion and $6.3 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $5.78 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

