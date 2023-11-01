Qualcomm forecasts beast estimates, shares rise

By Stephen Nellis and Chavi Mehta

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chip designer Qualcomm QCOM.O forecast first-quarter sales and profits above Wall Street targets on Wednesday as a smartphone sales slump finally starts to ease and a renewed contract with Apple AAPL.O helps boost its outlook.

The San Diego, California-based company forecast current-quarter revenue of $9.1 billion to $9.9 billion, with a midpoint above analysts' expectations of $9.2 billion according to LSEG data. Qualcomm predicted current-quarter adjusted profits of $2.25 to $2.45 per share, beating expectations of $2.23 according to LSEG.

Qualcomm shares rose 3% after the results were released.

For the just-ended fiscal fourth quarter, Qualcomm reported sales of $8.67 billion and adjusted profits of $2.02 per share, both above analysts' estimates of $8.51 billion and $1.91 per share, according to LSEG data.

Chipmakers have been grappling with a smartphone market slump. Qualcomm is also facing new competition from Huawei TechnologiesHWT.UL, which has resumed producing its own smartphone chips after relying on the U.S. company for the past several years.

Analysts also expect major Qualcomm customer Samsung Electronics 005930.KS to resume using some of its own in-house chips after using all Qualcomm chips in its most recent devices.

But Qualcomm is also making advances, saying in September it signed a fresh supply agreement with iPhone maker Apple AAPL.O that runs to 2026. Last week it disclosed plans for a renewed push into the laptop market with backing from Microsoft MSFT.O.

Fourth-quarter sales in Qualcomm's chip unit were $7.4 billion, beating analysts' estimate of $7.26 billion according to FactSet data. In Qualcomm's intellectual property licensing business, sales of $1.26 billion were in line with estimates of $1.25 billion according to FactSet data.

In its chip business, Qualcomm said fourth-quarter revenue from smartphone handsets was $5.46 billion, beating analysts' expectations of $5.34 billion according to FactSet data.

Automotive chip sales were $535 million in the fourth quarter, above estimates of $482 million according to FactSet. Overall, Qualcomm said its automotive chip business was up 24% for fiscal 2023 at $1.9 billion.

