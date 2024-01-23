News & Insights

US Markets
QCOM

Qualcomm finance chief Palkhiwala to take on COO responsibilities

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

January 23, 2024 — 10:03 am EST

Written by Priyanka.G for Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chip designer Qualcomm QCOM.O said on Tuesday that finance chief Akash Palkhiwala's role will be expanded to include responsibilities of the Chief Operating Officer position.

Company veteran Palkhiwala's appointment will be effective immediately and will now also oversee the global go-to-market organization and operations, as well as information technology.

Palkhiwala joined Qualcomm in 2001 and has held various positions in the San Diego, California-based company.

Chips designed by Qualcomm are widely used in smartphones and virtual reality headsets, among other devices made by companies such as Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google.

(Reporting by Priyanka.G in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Priyanka.G@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QCOM
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.