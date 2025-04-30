QUALCOMM Earnings Results: $QCOM Reports Quarterly Earnings

QUALCOMM ($QCOM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $2.85 per share, missing estimates of $2.87 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $10,836,000,000, missing estimates of $10,862,629,740 by $-26,629,740.

QUALCOMM Insider Trading Activity

QUALCOMM insiders have traded $QCOM stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEXANDER H ROGERS (President QTL & Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 29,660 shares for an estimated $4,941,333 .

. AKASH J. PALKHIWALA (CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 18,670 shares for an estimated $2,919,110 .

. ANN C CHAPLIN (General Counsel&Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,205 shares for an estimated $1,962,123 .

. JAMES H THOMPSON (Chief Technology Officer) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,376,720

NEIL MARTIN (SVP, Finance and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,048 shares for an estimated $332,193 .

. HEATHER S ACE (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $246,784

QUALCOMM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,271 institutional investors add shares of QUALCOMM stock to their portfolio, and 1,233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

QUALCOMM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $QCOM stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCOM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

QUALCOMM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QCOM in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 11/07/2024

QUALCOMM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QCOM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $QCOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $215.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $180.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $175.0 on 11/07/2024

