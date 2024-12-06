Qualcomm down 1% as Bloomberg offers details of Apple modem plans

11:37 EST Qualcomm (QCOM) down 1% as Bloomberg offers details of Apple (AAPL) modem plans
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on QCOM:
- Apple planning 3-yr modem chip rollout in move to outdo Qualcomm, Bloomberg says
- China retaliates against U.S. chip restrictions, FT reports
- New China Export Ban Targets Military Materials
- SoundHound (SOUN) Experiences Explosive Growth by Harnessing Voice-Based AI
- Biden adding more China chip curbs, NY Times reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.