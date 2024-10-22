Qualcomm debuts Snapdragon Cockpit Elite and Snapdragon Ride Elite platforms

At Snapdragon Summit, Qualcomm Technologies (QCOM) said it “unveiled its most powerful automotive platforms. Powered by Qualcomm Oryon CPU, Qualcomm Technologies’ fastest CPU now tailored for automotive, these Elite tier automotive platforms are the latest addition to the Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solution portfolio, designed to bring unmatched power and intelligence to next-generation vehicles. Automakers have the option to utilize Snapdragon Cockpit Elite to power advanced digital experiences and Snapdragon Ride Elite to power automated driving capabilities.” The Snapdragon Cockpit Elite and Snapdragon Ride Elite will be available for sampling in 2025. Technology collaborations are underway with leading car manufacturers, including Li Auto (LI) and Mercedes-Benz (MBGYY), who will feature Snapdragon Elite tier automotive platforms in their future commercialized vehicles. “We are incredibly excited for the new Snapdragon Cockpit Elite and Snapdragon Ride Elite solutions and the transformative potential they hold for next-generation vehicles,’ said Donghui Ma, President of Li Auto. “The automotive industry is on the cusp of a revolution, leveraging the latest advancements in computing, artificial intelligence, and software to deliver unparalleled experiences for drivers and passengers alike. We look forward to working with Qualcomm Technologies to combine our innovative spirit with these new solutions to redefine in-vehicle experiences,” said the company.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on QCOM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.