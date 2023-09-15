News & Insights

Qualcomm China signs MOU with Baidu to work on XR technology

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 15, 2023 — 12:12 am EDT

Written by Albee Zhang and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Qualcomm China has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with China's Baidu 9888.HK to work on extended reality (XR) technology, the company said in a statement on its social media account on Friday.

They will work together on areas including XR technology and generative artificial intelligence to build a new generation of metaverse infrastructures, said the statement from Qualcomm.

