Qualcomm call buyer realizes 19% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $3.05 offer for 1,823 Qualcomm (QCOM) Nov-24 187.5 calls yesterday at 13:34ET when underlying shares were trading at $171.41. Shares closed at $173.18, and the calls at $3.62 for a mark-to-market profit of 19%, or $103K, on the $556K outlay.
