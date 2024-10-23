Qualcomm call buyer realizes 19% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $3.05 offer for 1,823 Qualcomm (QCOM) Nov-24 187.5 calls yesterday at 13:34ET when underlying shares were trading at $171.41. Shares closed at $173.18, and the calls at $3.62 for a mark-to-market profit of 19%, or $103K, on the $556K outlay.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on QCOM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.