Qualcomm Boosts Self-Driving Solutions With Snapdragon Ride

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM recently unveiled the first-of-its-kind automotive platform — Snapdragon Ride — which enables automakers to transform their vehicles into self-driving cars using AI. The chip maker giant’s latest foray into the automotive command and control systems is likely to give tough competition to major players like NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Intel Corporation INTC, thereby fortifying its position in the industry.



Snapdragon’s scalable platform comprises the Snapdragon Ride Safety system-on-a-chip, Accelerator and the Snapdragon Ride Autonomous Stack. The combination of these self-driving algorithms facilitates a robust architecture of hardware and software that supports advanced driver assistance systems like automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane keeping, self-parking and automated highway driving technology, commonly known as Level 1 and Level 2 systems.



Markedly, the San Diego-based chip maker launched a system that supports the connection of autonomous cars to high-speed cellular networks under the Cellular Vehicle to Everything technology. Snapdragon Ride will also incorporate Level 4 and Level 5 technology in the system, which will facilitate autonomous urban driving.



The innovative technology, demonstrated at CES 2020, integrates massive data from a car’s sensors to assume control of safety-critical functions, also known as Level 3 technology, and is compliant with existing regulations for safety and driver assistance. Another major benefit obtained by the high-end system is the absence of liquid cooling. Instead, the system can be air-cooled, which reduces operating costs, boosts reliability, optimizes battery consumption and extends the driving capacity for electric vehicles.



Impressively, Qualcomm has also signed an extended partnership with General Motors Company GM to deliver avant-garde self-driving technologies with a diversified portfolio of automotive solutions. Per the agreement, the Detroit-based automaker will provide Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment and telematics solutions in collaboration with the best-in-class computing capabilities of Qualcomm.



Snapdragon Ride platform is anticipated to be shipped for pre-development to carmakers and Tier-1 suppliers in the first half of 2020, and the Snapdragon Ride-enabled vehicles are expected to hit markets by 2023.



Operating as a leading player in 5G, chipset market and mobile connectivity, Qualcomm focuses on three areas — computing, connectivity and electrification. With more than 150 5G design wins to date, it is reportedly the only chipset vendor with 5G system level solutions spanning sub-6, gigahertz and millimeter wave bands. The company aims to expand its product portfolio and develop mobile phone chips for the masses.



Qualcomm has long-term earnings growth expectation of 14%. The stock has rallied 54.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 18.8% in the past year.





