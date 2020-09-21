Qualcomm Boosts 5G mmWave Range With Ericsson & US Cellular

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM recently announced a collaboration with two leading tech forerunners — Ericsson ERIC and United States Cellular Corporation USM. Apparently, the companies completed an extended-range data call test leveraging 5G NR millimeter Wave (mmWave) technology. Tested on U.S. Cellular’s live 5G network, this industry-leading technology is expected to augment broadband connectivity while effectively bridging the digital gap between rural and urban areas in the United States.



Qualcomm and Ericsson have been working for quite some time now on the development and commercialization of a standalone core 5G network worldwide. These two companies conducted a trial run last year leveraging Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System. The test was compliant with 3GPP 5G NR specifications, thereby enabling service providers to unleash the full potential of 5G as well as network slicing in enterprise-grade cloud services and Industrial IoT. Also, with U.S. Cellular planning for commercial multi-year 5G mmWave deployment by 2021, the recent breakthrough comes as a boon for managing the accretive connectivity demands while enhancing the overall 5G experience across global markets.



The 5G mmWave data call test was conducted in Janesville, WI. It achieved massive throughput speeds of more than 100 Mbps with an extended range of more than 5km. The partnership capitalized on a Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System and Qualcomm QTM527 mmWave antenna module powered 5G CPE device with cutting-edge hardware equipment from Ericsson. Impressively, this urban 5G deployment technology, which involves short-range and high-frequency radio waves, is considered as a holy grail for network vendors to facilitate end users with an enhanced coverage. The latest feat is expected to reinforce the close-knit relationship between the companies and enable them to automate operations, while making seamless migrations from 4G to 5G technology.



Capitalizing on such indigenous products and technology collaborations, Qualcomm aims to retain its leadership in 5G, chipset market and mobile connectivity. It is one of the largest manufacturers of wireless chipset based on baseband technology. The San Diego, CA-based wireless technology company is focused on three areas — computing, connectivity and electrification. It is reportedly the only chipset vendor with 5G system level solutions covering both sub-6 gigahertz and millimeter wave bands. Also, it is helping customers experience a seamless transition to superfast 5G networks, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with best-in-class security. Markedly, Qualcomm aims to expand its product portfolio and develop mobile phone chips for the masses.



Qualcomm has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.8%. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have soared 43.3% compared with the industry's growth of 15.8% in the past year.





Another top-ranked stock in the industry is Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, carrying a Zacks Rank #2.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 45.6%, on average.

