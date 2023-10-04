Qualcomm (BER:QCI) Price Target Increased by 6.17% to 141.15

The average one-year price target for Qualcomm (BER:QCI) has been revised to 141.15 / share. This is an increase of 6.17% from the prior estimate of 132.96 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 98.11 to a high of 290.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.43% from the latest reported closing price of 105.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qualcomm. This is a decrease of 146 owner(s) or 3.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCI is 0.60%, a decrease of 8.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 891,623K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,729K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,517K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 13.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,524K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,017K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 13.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,582K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,033K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 13.40% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,820K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,356K shares, representing an increase of 13.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 125.46% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 18,043K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,864K shares, representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 4.85% over the last quarter.

