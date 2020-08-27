US Markets
QCOM

Qualcomm-backed firm releases processor as AI chip race heats up

Contributor
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Published

Kneron Inc, a semiconductor startup backed by venture capital arms of Qualcomm Inc and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, on Thursday announced a new chip aimed at handling artificial intelligence functions on battery-powered devices.

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Kneron Inc, a semiconductor startup backed by venture capital arms of Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N, on Thursday announced a new chip aimed at handling artificial intelligence functions on battery-powered devices.

The San Diego, California-based company said the KL720 chip can perform tasks such as image or speech recognition.

Many battery-powered devices, for example, are capable of recognizing a "wake word" for speech commands but then must connect to the internet for full natural language processing. Kneron, pronounced KNEE-RON, said its new chip can hold a dictionary worth of words on the device itself.

Kneron is among a number of companies large and small rushing to handle such tasks on smaller devices such as drones, smart speakers and doorbells. Performing image or speech recognition without connecting to a cloud data center can present fewer privacy concerns and make devices work better when wireless data access is sparse.

Irvine, California-based Syntiant, one of Kneron's rivals in energy-efficient artificial intelligent chips, said earlier this month that it has shipped 1 million chips and raised $35 million in a funding round from investors including the venture capital arms of Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O, bringing its total raised to $65 million.

Kneron has raised $70 million to date and said its new chip will be available to device makers for testing in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QCOM BABA MSFT AMAT

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular