Qualcomm appoints insider Savi Soin to oversee India ops

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

August 04, 2023 — 03:09 am EDT

Written by Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Qualcomm QCOM.O on Friday named Savi Soin president of its India arm, as well as a company senior vice president, at a time when global players are increasing their focus on the South Asian country which has emerged as an innovation hub.

Soin, who has been with the chipmaker for over 20 years, was most recently head of strategy and business development at Qualcomm Technologies' semiconductor division, the company said in a statement.

He will be tasked with looking after Qualcomm's strategy in India even as the San Diego, California-based company has warned of likely job cuts as consumer spending on gadgets like smartphones remain stubbornly weak.

The appointment comes days after global software giant Microsoft MSFT.Oappointed a former Amazon.com AMZN.O executive as the corporate vice president of its India and South Asia arm.

Soin takes over from Rajen Vagadia, the outgoing Qualcomm India president, who will move to a global role in San Diego after chairing the post for the last 5 years, the company said.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MukherjeeHritam;))

