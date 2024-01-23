Qualcomm Appoints CFO Akash Palkhiwala To Additional Role Of COO

(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) announced Tuesday the appointment of Akash Palkhiwala to the expanded role of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. In addition to his CFO responsibilities, as COO, he will now have oversight for the global go-to-market organization and operations, and IT.

Palkhiwala's appointment will be effective immediately and he will continue to report directly to Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm.

Palkhiwala has served as CFO since 2019. Previously, he was Senior Vice President and finance lead for QCT, Qualcomm's semiconductor business. He joined Qualcomm in 2001, and during this time has held several finance leadership roles including Treasurer, Financial Planning & Analysis, and Corporate Development.

He has been part of the senior finance leadership team for more than 15 years. Prior to joining the Company, Palkhiwala was an Analyst at KeyBank.

