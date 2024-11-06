News & Insights

Qualcomm Announces Q1 Financial Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting fourth-quarter results, QUALCOMM Inc. (QCOM) issued its financial outlook for the first quarter of full year 2025.

The company expects revenue of $10.5 billion to $11.3 billion for the period.

On average, analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect revenue of $10.59 billion for the period.

Also, the company sees earnings of $2.39 - $2.59 per share, and adjusted earnings of $2.85 - $3.05 per share for the quarter.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.86 per share for the same quarter.

