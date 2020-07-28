Qualcomm Announces Fastest Smartphone Charging Technology 'Quick Charge 5'

(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) has announced Quick Charge 5, the fastest smartphone charging technology that supports 100 Watts charging.

Qualcomm says that Quick Charge 5 is engineered to allow users to charge devices from 0 to 50 percent battery power in just five minutes.

Quick Charge 5 also uses Qualcomm Battery Saver and the new Qualcomm Smart Identification of Adapter Capabilities technology to support unparalleled efficiency and help extend the battery life cycle on a users' device.

According to Qualcomm tests, a 4,500 mAh battery can be charged from 0% to 50% in just 5 minutes. A full charge of the battery will take 15 minutes.

"Quick Charge 5, our fastest and most versatile charging solution, will enable consumers to enjoy their devices for longer periods of time, without worrying about the time required to recharge. We are proud to expand our technology portfolio and make accessible 100W+ charging a commercial reality," said Ev Roach, VP Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We work closely with manufacturers to create industry-leading devices that meet consumers' demand for more immersive and accessible mobile experiences."

The new technology also runs 10 degrees Celsius cooler than its predecessor Quick Charge 4.

Quick Charge 5 power bricks are required to support output voltages between 3.3 and 20 Volts at minimum, with 3.3 or 5 Amps of current or 5+ Amps.

