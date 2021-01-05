Qualcomm: Cristiano Amon To Succeed Steve Mollenkopf As CEO - Quick Facts

Markets
Qualcomm: Cristiano Amon To Succeed Steve Mollenkopf As CEO

(RTTNews) - The Board of Qualcomm (QCOM) has unanimously selected Cristiano Amon to succeed Steve Mollenkopf as CEO, effective June 30, 2021. Amon has served as President, Qualcomm since January 2018. Mollenkopf will serve as a strategic advisor for a period of time.

"Cristiano was the clear choice to be Qualcomm's next CEO, having the track record of successful execution, deep company knowledge, very strong relationships with our ecosystem of partners, and the strategic vision to take the company forward. He is an authentic leader who has played a critical role in the company's success," said Mark McLaughlin, Chair of Qualcomm's Board.

