QUAL, FLFR: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, where 16,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 8.3% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of QUAL, in morning trading today Johnson & Johnson is up about 2.3%, and Microsoft is higher by about 2.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the FLFR ETF, which lost 150,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

